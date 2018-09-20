Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Histogenics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Histogenics.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Histogenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Histogenics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Histogenics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Histogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Histogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Histogenics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 27,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,987. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

