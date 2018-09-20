HFF (HF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HFF (NYSE:HF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HFF INC., operates out of eighteen offices nationwide and is a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital market services to the U.S. commercial real estate industry. HFF offers clients a fully integrated national capital markets platform including debt placement, investment sales, structured finance, private equity, note sale and note sales advisory services and commercial loan servicing. HFF incorporates capital markets knowledge with local real estate knowledge to successfully complete any type of real estate transaction, regardless of size or complexity. HFF consistently maintains the capital markets relationships critical to successfully accomplish the clients’ specific capital needs in today’s highly complex and rapidly shifting capital markets environment. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HF. ValuEngine downgraded HFF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised HFF from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of HF opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. HFF has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. research analysts anticipate that HFF will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HFF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,003 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HFF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 141,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HFF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,656,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HFF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 59,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HFF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About HFF

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

