Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,161. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,296 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,780. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

