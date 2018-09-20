Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,725,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,161. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.
In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,472.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $603,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,296 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,780. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.
