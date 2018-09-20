Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 22,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 169,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 961,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,811,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 224,100 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of -0.47. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

