Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,940,000 after buying an additional 2,795,939 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $44,997,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,061,000 after buying an additional 1,672,429 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $26,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, VP James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 5,600 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,056. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

