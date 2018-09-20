Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.57 Million in Meritor Inc (MTOR) Stock

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,030,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

