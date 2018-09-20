Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.43 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Herman Miller by 1,965.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $121,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 183.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.73 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In other Herman Miller news, VP Kevin J. Veltman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $83,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $692,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $103,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,807 shares of company stock worth $10,258,904. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

