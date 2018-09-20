Henry Schein (HSIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.80

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.86, with a volume of 20052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 4,151,179 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 68.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,288,000 after buying an additional 2,625,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,573.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,191,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,202,000 after buying an additional 383,479 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11,084.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 351,826 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.