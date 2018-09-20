Helical PLC (HLCL) Insider Tim Murphy Acquires 405 Shares

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) insider Tim Murphy acquired 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.75 ($1,767.29).

HLCL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 344 ($4.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,504. Helical PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helical from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

