Heineken (HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $47.43 on Monday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

