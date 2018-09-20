Head-To-Head Survey: FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (FXTGY) & ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY)

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ADRZY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 3.96% 18.55% 3.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR $151.58 million 1.46 $6.89 million $0.07 22.96 ANDRITZ AG/ADR $6.65 billion 0.78 $297.23 million $0.58 17.16

ANDRITZ AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR. ANDRITZ AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ANDRITZ AG/ADR beats FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advisory services and related products. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment provides equipment, systems, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, tissue, and cardboard; modernization, rebuilding, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop, maintenance, and machine relocation and second-hand equipment services; and biomass, steam, and recovery boilers, as well as gasification plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards, as well as recycling plants. The Metals segment offers lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, and non-ferrous metal comprising equipment for cold rolling, heat treatment, surface finishing, strip coating and finishing, punching and deep drawing, and for regeneration of pickling acids. This segment also provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metalworking industry, as well as furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries. The Separation segment offers technologies and services for solid/liquid separation, including centrifuges, filters, drying plants, screens, thickeners, separators, transportation systems, and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. Andritz AG operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.