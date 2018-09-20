Head to Head Analysis: Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) & Belmond (BEL)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NYSE: BEL) and Belmond (NYSE:BEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Belmond shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Belmond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belmond has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monarch Casino & Resort and Belmond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 2 0 2.50 Belmond 1 1 1 0 2.00

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Belmond has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than Belmond.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Belmond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million 3.53 $25.53 million $1.47 30.97 Belmond $561.00 million 3.12 -$45.03 million $0.12 141.67

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Belmond. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Belmond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Belmond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 12.50% 11.47% 9.00% Belmond -6.84% 1.48% 0.61%

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Belmond on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France. Its portfolio of hotels includes 3,203 individual guest rooms and multiple-room suites. The company was formerly known as Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. and changed its name to Belmond Ltd. in June 2014. Belmond Ltd. was founded in 1971 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

