HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is WCM Investment Management CA’s 2nd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,949 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 9.6% of WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management CA owned approximately 1.03% of HDFC Bank worth $928,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

