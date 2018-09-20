Hawaiian (HA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $715.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hawaiian by 77.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 206.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

