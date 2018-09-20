Hashgard Price Tops $0.0002 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Hashgard has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $103,569.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00280531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00154395 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.06573851 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008728 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

