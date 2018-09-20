Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.85 ($40.53).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

HLAG opened at €33.94 ($39.47) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.