Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,941,723 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 54,486,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,949,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,109,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,830 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 688.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 512.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,429,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $46,176,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,808 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

