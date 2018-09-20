Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

