Halcon Resources Corp (HK) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Halcon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halcon Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

In other Halcon Resources news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NYSE HK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,043. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $739.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 135.43%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.