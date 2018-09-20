Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
HABT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of HABT stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
