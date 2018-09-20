Habit Restaurants (HABT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

HABT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Habit Restaurants from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HABT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

