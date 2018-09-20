H & R Block Inc (HRB) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.15.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,657.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRB. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded H & R Block from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

