Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,609,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,918,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,742,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,668,000 after purchasing an additional 479,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,510 shares of company stock worth $44,201,809 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

