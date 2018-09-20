Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $11.83 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani bought 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $20,040,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.