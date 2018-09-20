GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,700,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,215,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 799,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,130,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 659,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLL opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In related news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

