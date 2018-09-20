GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,597,000 after buying an additional 294,082 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,801,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after buying an additional 1,281,395 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 854,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,236,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 1,599.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 469,502 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BABY. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,754,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 8,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $295,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,523.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,615. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABY stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.60. Natus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

