GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $412,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Carter’s news, Director Jevin Eagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

