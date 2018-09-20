GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Plans $0.03 Special Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the bank on Friday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of AVAL opened at $7.60 on Thursday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

