Gritstone Oncology Plans $85 Million IPO for September 28th (GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) is planning to raise $85 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,100,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $395.3 million.

Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Barclays served as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager.

Gritstone Oncology provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an immuno-oncology company developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Our approach harnesses the natural power of a patient’s own immune system to recognize short tumor-specific peptide sequences presented on cancer cells, referred to as tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, in order to destroy tumor cells. We expect to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of our first personalized immunotherapy product candidate, GRANITE-001, in the second half of 2018 for the treatment of multiple common solid tumors. “.

Gritstone Oncology was founded in 2015 and has 100 employees. The company is located at 5858 Horton Street, Suite 210, Emeryville, CA 94608, US and can be reached via phone at (510) 871-6100. or on the web at http://www.gritstoneoncology.com.

