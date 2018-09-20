Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GLRE opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.84. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.00.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. equities analysts predict that Greenlight Capital Re will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 131,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 138.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 55,527 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth $4,974,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

