Green Square Capital LLC Invests $433,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock

Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 70.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,411 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 228,943 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $658,000.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $517,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of FND stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

