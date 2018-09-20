Green Square Capital LLC Has $774,000 Stake in Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,373 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Partners were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,159,000 after purchasing an additional 497,690 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,769,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy Partners from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$38.75” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.05.

NYSE VLP opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Valero Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 108.14% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

