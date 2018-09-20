Green Brick Partners (GRBK) & M/I Homes (MHO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Green Brick Partners (NYSE: MHO) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Brick Partners and M/I Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 M/I Homes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.06%. M/I Homes has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.18%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Brick Partners and M/I Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $454.37 million 1.10 $14.97 million N/A N/A M/I Homes $1.96 billion 0.37 $72.08 million $2.88 8.73

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Green Brick Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M/I Homes has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 5.09% 13.67% 9.40% M/I Homes 3.91% 12.69% 5.19%

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats M/I Homes on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business. It owns or controls approximately 6,200 home sites in Dallas and Atlanta. The company offers land development services under the Green Brick Communities brand name primarily through sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Green Brick Partners, Inc. is based in Plano, Texas.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

