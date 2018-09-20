Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 155.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Mantech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $100,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $100,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

