Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after buying an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,223,000 after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $110,291,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 75.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,038,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,807,000 after buying an additional 3,024,270 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

