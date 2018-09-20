Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.13 Million

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to announce $275.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.20 million and the lowest is $274.10 million. Gray Television posted sales of $218.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $981.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $951.38 million to $997.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial set a $23.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 3,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,258. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

