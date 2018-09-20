GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $17.71 on Thursday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

