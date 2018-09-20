Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $207,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $29,716.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $25,590.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,318 shares of company stock worth $1,447,193 over the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.