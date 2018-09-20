Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Grows Position in Tocagen Inc (TOCA)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.21% of Tocagen worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tocagen by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tocagen by 107.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the first quarter valued at $402,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Tocagen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 77.46% and a negative net margin of 130,944.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

