Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 176,538 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.56% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,871.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $224,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $416,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,961.41% and a negative return on equity of 106.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

