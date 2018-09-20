Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (BN) a €71.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €71.00 ($82.56) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.78 ($86.95).

EPA:BN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €67.28 ($78.23). 3,180,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

