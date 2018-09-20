GMS Inc (GMS) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GMS worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Gratia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 166.7% in the first quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 482,915 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GMS by 80.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 465,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 448.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 364,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 289,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $26,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin purchased 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,389.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,211 shares of company stock worth $302,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMS. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on GMS in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price objective on GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

NYSE:GMS opened at $25.02 on Thursday. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $778.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

