Global X Management Co LLC Trims Position in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Global X Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $19,288,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 217.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.46.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $377.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

