Global X Management Co LLC Sells 50,351 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

Global X Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,351 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 60.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 60.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 161,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In related news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT, Inc provides real estate investment services. It operates though the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.