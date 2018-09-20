Global X Management Co LLC Reduces Stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Global X Management Co LLC cut its position in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC owned 0.30% of Tallgrass Energy GP worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,557,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,670,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the first quarter valued at $991,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 14.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 79.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEGP shares. ValuEngine cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tallgrass Energy GP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

TEGP opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc bought 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

