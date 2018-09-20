Global X Management Co LLC Acquires 11,612 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 29.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $29,277,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $6,249,000. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $4,860,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 387,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $226.41 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $207.74 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

