Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director Sells $531,135.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GPN opened at $126.82 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 8,133.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

