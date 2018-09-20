Global Payments Inc (GPN) Director Sells $531,135.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE GPN opened at $126.82 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.75 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 8,133.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.
