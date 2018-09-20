Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRSS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Brass and Copper by 787.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 37,126 shares of Global Brass and Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSS opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $808.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.21. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 3.17%. sell-side analysts forecast that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.