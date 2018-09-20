Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $45.22 Million Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 761.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896,862 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.29% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.