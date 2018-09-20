Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $43.01 Million Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,612 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $173,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,470,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,440 shares in the company, valued at $15,381,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,900,325. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

