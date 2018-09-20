Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $40.92 Million Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3,470.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.27% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $40,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,052,000 after buying an additional 489,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after purchasing an additional 431,896 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 361,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Vertical Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $129.89 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,600 shares of company stock valued at $30,935,200. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

